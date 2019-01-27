DP Ruto tells Kenyans to ignore the current political events

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans need not to be anxious about the ongoing political events in the country.

He said Kenya is past the politics that is based on individuals and ethnicity.

Speaking at the Enchorro Emuny Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Ngong, Kajiado County today, the Deputy President said leaders should embrace the kind of politics that is founded on issues of development.

“We are past the elections period. This is not the time to talk about the politics of succession but the time to serve Kenyans. We have a country that we must ensure it goes places,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the government was committed to fulfilling the promises it made to Kenyans that would better their lives.

Dr Ruto explained that President Kenyatta decided to court the opposition so that the country can move forward as one.

“It is because of our devotion to transforming Kenya and cooling down political temperatures that we opted to bring on board the Opposition. A united country can easily move forward,” he added.

The Deputy President observed that various parts of the country were undergoing major infrastructural uplift such as road constructions and power connectivities that would make counties business-friendly.

He called on leaders to discard the politics of division and preach unity.

“That way, we would be able to achieve the Big Four agenda.”

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku said he was in support of the Handshake, adding that the move had brought harmony in the country.

He said there needs to be a country-wide handshake that would integrate all Kenyans, and make devolution flourish.

“We are behind the work of the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy. We pledge our unreserved support as you seek to make Kenya better,” said Mr Ole Lenku.

On his part, Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia said Kenyans should ignore the current noises, terming it normal in politics.

“We are fully in support of the ongoing development projects in the country. We will not dare to be out of the government now or in the future,” said Mr Sunkuyia.

MPs Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa), Janet Teiyaa (Woman Rep, Kajiado), Joseph Manje (Kajiado North) and Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) urged Kenyans to back leaders who have their interests and that of the nation at heart.