Detectives raid NTSA offices in terror attack car probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Several officials at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have been arrested in an investigation on the registration of a vehicle used by terrorists during the 14 Riverside Drive attack.

The NTSA headquarters in Nairobi’s Upper Hill has been closed for business as detectives question officials inside the premises on how the vehicle that ferried the terrorists was registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our reporter covering the story says he has seen unmarked police vehicles speed off the premises with suspects and Central Processing Units which will be analysed for evidence on who handled the registration.

The detectives have sealed off the entire building and are stopping members of the public seeking services there until they finish the exercise, sparking uproar from members of the public who are accusing the detectives of wasting their time.

There has been no official statement from the police or NTSA over the raid that started at about 9am Wednesday morning.

A senior police officer involved in the raid says they are seeking to establish who were involved in the illegal registration because there is another vehicle with similar number plates.

An official from an insurance company is among 17 people so far arraigned in court over the terror attack, as police seek others.