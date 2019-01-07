CS Amina directs schools to upload data on NEMIS by Jan 11

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Education CS Amina Mohamed has directed Regional Commissioners and County Education Directors to ensure that all schools capture their information on the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) by January 11.

CS Mohamed says the ministry would like to know how they are faring with the full transition target that the government has set for itself.

The CS says they are so far doing well with the process of capturing data for students admitted to national, extra county and county schools.

She is now appealing to sub-county and private schools to submit their admission data before the January 11 deadline.