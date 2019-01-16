Conduct on social media during terror attack commendable, says Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Kenyans on social media received rare accolades from President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday for their handling of information during the dusitD2 complex terror attack.

In his televised address, the Head of State took acknowledged that Kenyans took to social media to encourage one another.

“I also take note of the Kenyans who took to social media to encourage one another, to spread hope and hold those distorting information to account. Kenyans showed the world the best part of us: brave, patriotic, loving and unbowed.”

This was a departure from previous incidents where Kenyans on social media had been castigated for sharing unverified or gory images without due concern to the deceased and families during such incidents.

A barrage of criticism from Kenyans on Twitter forced the incoming New York Times bureau chief to apologize gory images in her publication’s website.

President Kenyatta also commended Kenyans for their compassionate, resilient character.

“I also commend the civilians who looked after one another. For every act of evil that led to injury yesterday, there were a dozen acts of compassion, overflowing patriotism and individual courage. Over seven-hundred civilians were evacuated to safety from the compound since the start of the attack through the early hours of this morning.”