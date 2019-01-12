Citi Hoppa introduces new Mercedes-Benz buses in Nairobi

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Citi Hoppa has introduced new buses that will ply through the Mombasa Road, Langata Road and Ngong Road.

The buses dubbed “CITI HOPPA NEXT” will charge a flat rate of Sh80.

“With the well-trained drivers, conductors and ground customer services, Citi Hoppa Next hopes to encourage the small vehicle owner to leave their car behind for this convenient, reliable and available service,” the company stated.

The buses had however been spotted earlier ferrying passengers between GSU on Thika Road Exit 6 and the airport through Outering Road.

Citi Hoppa has gone for the Mercedes Benz MB917 model sold by local vendor DT Dobie.

Citi Hoppa’s NEXT buses come amid local manufacturers faulting the importation of 64 Rapid Transport Buses at the expense of local Vehicle Assemblers.

The Association’s Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga said bypassing local assemblers who have the capacity to deliver quality mass transport buses at a shorter delivery time goes against the Big Four agenda of boosting manufacturing and the sector’s ability to provide employment locally.

Wakiaga said components for building local buses attract zero percent import duty and excise duty, in which case the local buses would be more affordable than imported buses-which would attract 25 percent import duty and 30 percent excise duty.