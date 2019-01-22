Cars left during 14 Riverside Drive attack can be picked – police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Motorists who left their vehicles at the 14 Riverside Drive complex which was hit by terrorists last week have been allowed to pick them Tuesday morning.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino told Capital FM News the complex would be open to tenants and guests who were at the premises on the fateful day when five gunmen blasted their way in, killing 21 people.

One of the terrorists blew himself up while his four accomplices were shot dead in a siege that ended the following morning – in a combined effort by the elite Recce Squad officers and foreign forces.

Ten suspects have been arraigned in court over the attack so far, with police now allowed to detain them for a month to complete investigations, while more than 10 others are in custody.

Detectives had been combing the expansive complex after it emerged that the slain terrorists had left explosives. “It is now clear,” Owino said.

– Chronology of events –

It all started when heavily armed terrorists drove inside the 14 Riverside Drive complex aboard two vehicles.

A suicide bomber proceeded towards to the Secret Garden restaurant and blew himself up right outside killing five people.

This marked the beginning of the onslaught as people within the complex either decided to run or take cover.

The terrorists were seen walking majestically towards the complex firing indiscriminately.

This went on for close to 20 hours until they were neutralized by Kenya’s Special Forces with the help of their foreign counterparts.

Police have intensified a countrywide operation and more so in the Counties neighbouring the war-torn Somalia.

Some 700 people were safely evacuated.