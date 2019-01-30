Car of woman allegedly killed by her husband and his lover found

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – A car belonging to the woman who was allegedly killed by her husband and his mistress has been recovered in Githunguri, two days after her body was found dumped in a dam in Juja.

The white Mercedes Benz C200 was found in Kwamaiko and taken to Ngewa Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police believe the vehicle was used by her husband, Joseph Kori and his lover Judy Wangui, to transport Mary Wambui Kamangara’s body on Saturday night.



Police said they have evidence showing that Mary was killed by the two inside Wangui’s house at Fourways Junction on Kiambu Road.

Police say Wangui lured Mary to her house where they found Kori and its thought a scuffle ensued leading to the killing.

The two, according to police, then wrapped her body in a gunny bag and attempted to hire a taxi but the driver backed out on learning their mission.

It was then that they loaded the body onto her Mercedes Benz and transported it to a dam in Juja where they dumped it and fled.

The body was recovered the following day, during which her husband was arrested while loitering around the scene, claiming he was also looking for her having learnt from social media that a body had been spotted there.

It is then that he took them to his lover’s house at Fourways, where she was also arrested after police found bloodstains.

The two were arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on Tuesday and police have been granted two weeks to finalise investigations.

Police said they have recorded statements from neighbours, staff at a restaurant where the two women had drinks on Saturday afternoon who have corroborated information about their movements.

