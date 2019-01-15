Boinnet points to terrorism, says most buildings evacuated at dusitD2 complex

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Tuesday evening admitted that the dusitD2 complex attack was suspected terrorism.

While sending his condolences to those affected, Boinnet said security forces were doing their best to evacuate all buildings in the complex.

“We have evacuated many people at the complex and the operation is still ongoing; we wish to offer our prayers to those affected,” he said.

The police chief added that his team was more vigilant as they suspected “more criminals” could still be within the complex, expressing optimism that the situation would be neutralised.

“There still could be armed criminals holed up at the building and our team of special forces are doing their best to flush them out and all our critical national infrastructure remain on guard,” he assured.

At a subsequent news briefing after 8pm, Boinnet said most buildings had been evacuated and indicated that a sweep of remaining buildings was underway to ensure those who may have sought refuge in offices are safely evacuated.

He urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies.

A number of bodies were seen at the scene following the attack that started at 3.30pm.

Those injured were taken to various hospitals within the Kenyan capital including the Aga Khan Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital, MP Shah, Avenue Hospital among others.

At least three vehicles were on fire at the entrance of the complex.