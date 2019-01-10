Boinnet directs Kinoti to work with NCIC to arrest inciters

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10- Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has directed CID boss George Kinoti to work with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission in ensuring people trying to ignite ethnic clashes on social media are brought to book.

Already, NCIC has launched investigations in what it terms as an irresponsible statement on Twitter by one Dennis Kiptoo Mutai.

Mutai has since been arrested and questioned over his inflammatory statements that went viral on social media and is likely to face charges in court.

“The Commission has noted with concern the irresponsible statement on Twitter by one Dennis Kiptoo Mutai. The Commission has commenced an investigation with a view to taking appropriate action,” reads a statement posted on Twitter by NCIC.

This has been occasioned by the increasing political temperatures as politicians kick off succession politics, some four years to 2022.

In 2007-2008 post-election violence, the country lost over 1000 people while more than half a million others were internally displaced.