‘Bhang smoker’ charged for lying to police on terror attack

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – A man has been charged with creating false alarm on an impending terror attack at the vital installation in Nairobi.

Kevin Kitili, alias Hussein Omar, is accused of notifying police at a Lehley police roadblock in Wajir on January 1 that an al-Shabab operative was planning an attack in Nairobi.

During an appearance at a Milimani court earlier today, the accused told the court the information was not accurate and that he made the statement to police under the influence of marijuana.

He is set to return back to court at a later date for further interrogation.

Providing false information to a public officer is classified as a misdemeanor under Section 129 of the Penal Code and offenders are liable and offenders a liable to imprisonment for three years.