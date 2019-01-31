Arrest warrant issued against Nandi Hills MP Keter for failing to attend court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – A warrant of arrest has been issued against Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter for failing to appear in court for the Sh633 million Treasury Bond forgery case he is facing.

The case in which Keter was charged with others had come up for pre-trial hearing to confirm whether the prosecution’s evidence had been supplied to the defence team.

The matter has been pushed to February 14 for further directions.

Keter and two businessmen Madat Saburali and Arthur Sakwa have been out on a Sh2 million bail after they were charged with forgery.