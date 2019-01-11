ANC legislators support development by President Kenyatta

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11- A section of Amani National Congress lawmakers have joined other political leaders in supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta development agenda.

The Musalia Madavadi led team maintained that they are still in Opposition but that will not stop them from appreciating what President Kenyatta is doing for the benefit of the country.

Speaking during a press conference Deputy Party Leader Lugari MP Ayub Savula and his Butere counterpart Tindi Mwale demanded respect for the president and urged other leaders to give him a peaceful time to do his job.

“Being in Opposition does not mean that we will not be loyal to the president; the notion that development should go where the president hails from does not stand the test of time,” Mwale said.

MP Savula shared the same sentiments saying they will continue being part of the development projects which are meant to benefit the whole country.

“Being loyal to the president does not mean that we are not doing our oversight role; contrary to that, we are keen on what is happening. We will stand with our party leader in criticizing leaders who want to halt development,” said Savula.

On 2022 succession politics, the leaders said it is still too early to politick, advising their colleagues to tone down and focus on development projects in their regions.

“We in ANC equally call on the president to remain firm, initiate development projects and ignore a few politicians dragging him down into 2022 politics,” Mwale added.

President Kenyatta has for the last one week been showered with praises by former and current political leaders for his commitment to develop every part of the country and unite all Kenyans.

This is after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria accused the president of taking development projects to other regions while neglecting the central region.

Kuria who has received fierce backlash for his remarks has since apologized to the president and Kenyans at a large.

“I have nothing but utmost respect for President Kenyatta with whom I have worked for a long time towards making Kenya a great nation; in a previous press conference I offered my unqualified apology to the President for any hurt and misconception that my words may have created. I hereby reiterate that apology to the president and my fellow Kenyans,” Kuria apologized.