All buildings on 14 Riverside Drive secured – Matiangi

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi announced late Tuesday that the situation at the 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi, which was the scene of a terror attack had been contained.

“I can now report that we have secured all the buildings that had been affected by these events,” he told a late night news conference.

“The security teams have evacuated scores of Kenyans and other nationalities from the buildings.”

He did not however give details of casualties, only confirming that several people had been injured.

He said security forces on the ground were documenting evidence after securing all the buildings.

“I can also report that we are now in the final stages of mopping up the area and securing evidence and documenting the consequences of these unfortunate events,” he affirmed.

“The country is now secure and the nation remains calm. Kenyans and all of our visitors are safe and should feel free to continue getting about their businesses,” he added.

He told reporters that President Uhuru Kenyatta was fully briefed of the situation and that the National Security Advisory Committee was in charge of coordinating the crisis.

“Even as I speak, the committee remains seized of the situation not just Dusit, but throughout the country and will continue to remain seized of the situation until this current matter is brought to a close and the entire country is brought back to normality,” he said.

He lauded security agencies for a well-coordinated approach in handling the situation, saying “the response on the ground was swift, determined and involved all security agencies under the singular command of the GSU commandant and supported by a multi-agency team drawn from throughout the security apparatus of the country.”