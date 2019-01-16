African Union joins in condemning Riverside terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The African Union (AU) has condemned the terrorist attack at the dusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Through a statement, the Chairman of the Commission of African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the AU’s commitment to continue working with its Member States and partners in the fight against terrorism throughout the continent, as well as to pursue its efforts to stabilize the situation in Somalia and the fight against Al-Shabaab, through its Mission in Somalia (AMISOM),” he stated.

Mahamat further emphasised the need for renewed and reinvigorated efforts to combat terrorism throughout the continent.

He also commended the swift response by the security forces of Kenya and expresses the solidarity of the AU with the government.

Security forces worked throughout the night to secure the dusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, spa, restaurant and office buildings, after the attack claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists.

At least one suicide bomber blew himself up at the hotel while gunmen sprayed fire before engaging security forces and holing themselves up at the premises as civilians fled or barricaded themselves in their offices awaiting rescue.

Among the dead was an American citizen, a State Department official said.

After 12 hours trapped inside the complex, a group of people were freed at 3:30am, followed by fresh gunfire and a detonation.

Further explosions and gunfire were heard shortly before dawn, with no official word on how many people were still trapped inside.