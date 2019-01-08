8 wanted over 14 Riverside Drive terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Police have issued a public alert and released photos of eight suspects believed to have been complicit in the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack that left 21 people dead.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the public should call or SMS immediately they see Didu Mohamed Fugicha, Boru Abdi Bidu, Ramadhan Wario Bonaya, Abdi Ali Kachora, Gaddafi Aka Munene, Omari and Hussein Addan Hussein.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout and report to the nearest security agency should they see any of the persons whose photos appear therein. We believe they are currently in Somalia and are making efforts to fraudulently acquire Kenyan identities,” it stated.

They however did not release the name of one more suspect but described all of them as armed and dangerous.

During the 14 Riverside Drive attack, four of the attackers were killed by police while the fifth blew himself up.

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) was Friday granted 30 days to detain five suspects, including a Canadian, who were arraigned in court over the attack.

The prosecution had moved to court seeking to detain the suspects further in order to conclude investigations which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said were at an advanced stage.

Those presented in court included Joel Ng’ang’a Wainaina, Oliver Kanyango Muthee, Gladys Kaari Justus, Guleid Abdihakim (Canadian) and Osman Ibrahim – all believed to have facilitated the five Al Shabaab terrorists who launched the deadly attack described by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma as having targeted the world.

A sixth suspect was arraigned separately, and police were allowed to detain him until Wednesday this week.

The prosecution told the court that among the suspects were taxi drivers who ferried the attackers to various locations in the city including 14 Riverside Drive and a mobile-money transfer agent who sent them money.

Another suspect is said to have been seen, in surveillance footage reviewed by investigators, talking to one of the attackers at the Riverside complex where the Al Shabab linked militants laid a siege that started on Tuesday at 3pm and ended on Wednesday morning at about 9am last week.

The first terror suspect blew himself up outside Secret Garden hotel, killing six people – according to police