6 Cellulant workers killed in terror attack eulogized as brave, kind

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – The six employees of Cellulant who were killed in last week’s terror attack have been described as selfless, brave, kind and courageous even in the face of death during an emotional memorial service held at Christ Is The Answer Ministries, Valley Road in Nairobi.

Relatives, friends and colleagues recalled the fond memories they shared with each of the six killed during the 14 Riverside Drive attack on January 15 amidst tears and light moments.

They include Ashford Kuria, Head of Product Development who was eulogized as a true logical thinker and a person who had knowledge about almost anything.

His was showered with glowing tributes from his relatives and colleagues who said the void he left will never be filled.

The 36-year-old was engaged to the love of his life and were planning their wedding this year.

“Ashford led his team like a champion. He was kind, funny, generous and a gentle spirit; he was the custodian of Cellulant technology,” said his colleague.

“Ash, your work was not in vain, we will see through all the plans we made with you and go beyond; your work shall live on in our work.”

Dennis Munene, the Head of Information Security was described as a tech guru. Unfortunately, his life was cut short barely months after his traditional wedding.

According to the family, Munene was a very caring brother, kind, selfless and loving. He loved his wife and was looking forward to spending many more years with her.

“You were like a father to me, you taught me how to ride a bicycle, how to swim and you always wanted me to be the best I could. I really miss you and I pray that you will be well taken care of by angels in heaven,” said his sister Makena as she read her tribute.

Beautiful tributes poured for the Head of Hub, Jeremiah Mathai Mbaria who is said to have left a profound impact to every person who knew him.

The man who was commonly known us Jere, was “a go to” person whenever anyone needed help.

The father of one was married for three years.

“My love, I cannot get enough words to describe how painful your death makes me feel. I do not know how to tell our daughter where her father is or how he used to be; I am shattered but I know you are in a better place. I miss you every passing minute. Rest in peace my love,” his wife said.

In the same list of “The Brave Six” was John Wanyaga Nderitu a Quality Assurance Tester whose tributes from the family members sent the congregation to tears.

Wanyaga left a five month-old baby.

He was eulogized as jovial, calm and humorous person who was good at what he did.

“Just because it is not my job, does not mean I cannot do it”, he would say.

“My brother was like a best friend to me, he would literally share almost everything with me; he made every situation turn into a party whenever he could; my prayer is that if there are parties and events in heaven, I wish he could be made the chairman ,” his sister said amid laughter from the congregation.

Kelvin Kariuki, 28, who was a Hub Engineer was also remembered as the most hardworking person that many people looked up to.

“Kelvin was a true definition of hard work. He fought against all odds and from a very humble background he became the only graduate member of the family. We will surely miss him,” one of his cousins said.

Finally, the youngest man in the list was given grand and hearty tributes by his family members.

The 23-year-old was the lastborn in a family of six with his two older brothers described him as the funniest, ever happy and enthusiastic man ever.

“He was like a child to me because I remember when he finished his secondary education, he came to live with me, and I treated him like my own son. I will surely miss this boy,” he said.

The memorial service was not only attended by those who were close to them but also officials from the government including ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who read a condolence statement sent by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The six were among the 21 people killed on that fateful Tuesday where 4 terrorists were also eliminated by police officers and 1 blew himself up.

May the souls of “The Brave Six” men rest in eternal peace.