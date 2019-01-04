4 suspects on terror list surrender to police in Isiolo

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Four of the eight suspects on a terror watch list have surrendered as police intensify security operations across the country.

Gaddafi alias Munene was the first to be taken into custody in Isiolo County on Monday after he surrendered while in the company of his parents who insisted he is not a terrorist.

Police say the parents persuaded Munene to surrender after he featured in the list of terror suspects being sought by authorities following the 14 Riverside Drive attack in Nairobi that left 21 people dead.

“He has been booked for questioning,” a detective privy to the development told Capital FM News on grounds of anonymity.

His parents say he worked at a leading firm on Mombasa Road. Moments later, three others on the list gave themselves up in the company of their parents.

They are Ali Abdi Kachora, Boru Abdi Bidu and Ramadhan Rasho who are also now being questioned by detectives.

Isiolo County is on the spotlight since one of the masterminds of January 15 terrorist attack in Nairobi, Ali Salim Gichunge, was born and raised there.

Tens of youths are said to have left the country for Somalia from Isiolo, where they undergo training and radicalization.

It has already emerged that Gichunge’s wife, Violet Kemunto Omwoyo had planned to flee the country after the 14 Riverside Drive attack.

Detectives have since seized some of her personal belongings from a courier in Mandera Town.

She had sent them from Nairobi days before the attack was staged by the five slain attackers.

Gichunge is said to have coordinated the attack.