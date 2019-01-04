4 Garissa University terror attack suspects have a case to answer

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Four terror suspects facing 156 counts stemming from the August 5, 2015, terrorist attack on Garissa University have been put on their defence after a trial court established, they have a case to answer.

A status conference is scheduled to take place on February 13, ahead of the defence hearing.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi approved charges against Mohamed Ali Abdikar, Sahal Diriye, Hassan Aden Hassan, and Rashid Charles Mbereso all charged with murder in August last year after the prosecution persuaded his court it had evidence linking them to the attack.

Andayi however acquitted Osman Abdi Dagane, who worked as a guard at Garissa University when five terrorists stormed the institution killing 146 people leaving over sixty with injuries.

Mbereso, a Tanzanian national, was acquitted of an additional charge of being in the country illegally, the magistrate upholding murder counts he is facing.