3 Westgate suspects have case to answer, one freed

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – A Nairobi court has ruled that three of four men charged over the September 21, 2013 terror attack at the Westgate Mall have a case to answer.

A magistrate at the Milimani Law Courts, Francis Andayi, on Monday ruled that he is satisfied with the evidence by the prosecution that linked them to the attack.

He however freed Adan Dheq for lack of sufficient evidence.

The three who will be put on their defence are Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa.

In the next hearings, the three suspects will be seeking to convince the court that they were not involved in the attack, and may choose to call their own witnesses before the magistrate convicts them.