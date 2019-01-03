3 suspects arraigned in Nyeri court over 14 Riverside Drive attack

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Three suspects were Monday arraigned at the Nyeri Law Courts in connection with the 14 Riverside Drive attack that left 21 people dead.

The suspect will spend five days in police custody after detectives sought more time for investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Kibiringi, James Mwai and Habiba Hunshur were arraigned before Nyeri Resident magistrate Nelly Kariuki.

The magistrate approved the police application and directed that the suspects be produced in court on Friday on February 1.

The Anti-Terror Police Unit through Constable Newton Mwangi told court that the suspects were arrested on Friday in Nyeri Town and the investigators are yet to obtain their call log data from telecommunication providers.

“The initial investigations show the suspects have a link of other suspects in the attack. Police are waiting for call log data to finalise the investigations,” said Mwangi.

He told the court the ATPU detectives needed the five days considering the nature of the alleged offence.

One of the suspects Kibiringi however questioned why he was arrested in connection to such a serious offence arguing that it is his son who is the suspect and not him.