3 Chinese, Kenyan to appear in court over dog, game meat

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14- Three Chinese and a Kenyan found in possession of game meat, a tortoise, two ivory tusks, two sculpture of ivories among other things are set to plead to charges Monday at Milimani Law Courts.

The suspects have spent the last five days in custody, during when detectives were concluding investigations.

They were arrested after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from their house where a deep freezer containing decomposing dog and game meat was found.

Last week, a Magistrate in the company of one of the accused visited the scene, where he directed the meat to be disposed off to avert a health nightmare.

The January 8 raid was carried out by a multi-agency team drawn from detectives, officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Kenya Revenue of Authority.

It all started when public health officers in the company of police officers went to the house to confirm whether the foreigners were running a slaughterhouse within a residential area, following complaints from neighbours.

The officers said they were faced by violent resistance from the Chinese, who claimed that they work for a senior politician.

The officers later called for back-up from Kilimani Police Division, who subdued the suspects and commenced a search that lasted more than 8 hours.

Apart from the tortoise, the Chinese were also keeping two cats and a dog as pets.

Another neighbour said the Chinese had been running a supermarket in Lavington before embarking on the fast food business.