3 Chinese, Kenyan arrested over game trophies due in court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Three Chinese and a Kenyan who were arrested for being in possession of game trophies that include leopard skin, ivory pieces, rhino horn and a live tortoise will be charged in court on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested during a raid at their house in Nairobi’s Kilimani area where police also netted contraband goods that include cigarettes worth more than Sh2 million and alcoholic drinks.

The raid was carried out by a multi-agency team including detectives, officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Kenya Revenue of Authority.

Police said they suspect the large quantities of meat was from dogs and other wild animals, with investigations now being undertaken jointly, with public health officials.

Locals said they tipped police of the presence of the trophies after detecting a putrid smell from the house.