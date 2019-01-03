3 Chinese found with game meat charged, to know bail fate Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Three Chinese nationals who were found with game meat at an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi last week have been charged with being in possession of wildlife trophy.

Shang Li Yun, Xing Well and Zhang Jie denied four counts of being in possession of rhino horn weighing 0.94kg valued at Sh1.8 million, leopard skin valued at Sh500,000, lion sculpture ivories, seven ivory necklaces and five assorted ivory bungles all weighing 5kg and valued at Sh4 million.

They further denied being in possession of a live tortoise without a permit at Aberdare Court, house number 6.

Zhang further denied two counts of engaging in business without a permit and being in the country unlawfully.

The fourth accused person, David Oseko was freed because the prosecution did not prefer charges against him.

The tortoise was handed back to the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) after it was presented in court by prosecution authorities.

The accused persons entered a plea of not guilty.

Trial Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot will determine their bail application on Tuesday after the prosecution objected to their release pending trial.

The prosecution wants the trio held in custody insisting they are a flight risk.

However the foreigners have urged the court grant them bail arguing reasons advanced by the prosecution are baseless.