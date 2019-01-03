3 arrested, phone stolen during killing of ex-Kilifi DG found

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Police are holding three suspects in connection with the shooting of former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kenneth Makombo Kemto.

Police say a phone stolen from the house maid during the shooting was recovered in course of the arrests by detectives from the DCI Homicide Forensic Unit.

The arrests took place at Kisumu Ndogo Area in Mombasa’s Nyali Estate.

The Former Kilifi Deputy Governor was shot dead last month by gunmen at his Nyali residence in Mombasa County.

According Kamto’s wife Fauzia, they were attacked at about 11pm by three armed men.