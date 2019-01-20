20yrs later, Bena is still hopeful of getting treatment

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Attaining and maintaining good health is one of the most sought-after treasures with many people going to extra lengths to ensure they attain it.

It is especially frustrating when one suffers from an unknown aliment which no doctor or specialist can seem to diagnose.

That was the situation that Benadatte Kaggwa found herself in after suffering from various ailments including a chronic back pain over the past twenty years without getting a conclusive diagnosis.

“Over twenty years ago, I started feeling a lot of chronic back pain which progressed over the years. During that time, I remember making repeated visits to the doctors, trying to find out why I was having back pains and back aches,” she told Capital FM News during an interview.

During this period, she pointed out that she experienced bone marrow complications and fatigue which have never been fully diagnosed.

She also revealed that she has suffered from Fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by constant fatigue.

“Thereafter, I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and the symptoms still persist until today. I have also undergone a surgery for some gynecological reasons,” she explained.

She recounted her efforts to get specialized treatment over this period with the hope of getting better, all of which fell to naught.

“Locally I have tried so many specialists. Over the years I have seen physiotherapists, rheumatologists who diagnosed me of course with Fibromyalgia. I have seen a gynecologist, an orthopedic surgeon, a bone specialist and at one point I also saw a neurosurgeon,” she said.

She stated that at some point during her life, she was laid off her secular work and during a certain period, even insurance companies refused to cover her as they described her as a ‘health risk.’

“I have seen so many doctors over the years, spent a lot of money and time which has interfered with my secular and social life to a large degree,” she stated.

She stated that her family has also felt the impact of her ailments as many times, they had to take care her medical bills which have been expensive, amounting to almost a million from the time she started getting sick.

Following this, Kaggwa sought advise from India and is currently in the process of raising funds to go for treatment.

“We have come up with an appeal message which is in the form of a poster. It contains all the details; Pay Bill Number, 820301, and account name is Bena Medical Fund. And then there is an MPesa Number, 0792789172 and we have also opened a Cooperative Bank account,” she stated.

Kaggwa is just one of many Kenyans who choose to go to India for treatment to get relief.

She prefers to deal with the expenses which accompany, this including catering for the airfare, accommodation and cost of treatment.

According to a doctor Ouma Oluga, many Kenyans seek treatment specifically in India due to the expertise of the medics there.

Oluga who is also the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Chairman stated that many prefer to go to India due to the good results others have had in their treatment.

“Yes, there are doctors in Kenya who are also specialists, but many prefer to go to especially India due to what they term as frustrations they experience here in the country,” he stated.

He however pointed out the disadvantage of this which include the non-familiarity of prescribed medication by foreign doctors.

He explained that this can cause complications especially when local doctors do not know what has been prescribed.

According to statistics from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), many Kenyans seek treatment in India due to the speed of diagnosis and treatment they receive.

Once it has been determined that treatment is not available in the country, the Fund covers treatment in India for up to Sh500,000.