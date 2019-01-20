20 acres of Mama Ngina Water Front Park grabbed, says NLC

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 10 – The National Land Commission chair Mohammed Swazuri on Thursday said 20 acres of the Mama Ngina Water Fronts have been grabbed.

The entire parcel of land, which is said to have been reserved by the government in the 1970s was 26 acres.

Swazuri said 13 individuals and companies were irregularly allocated the 20 acres between 1985 and 2012.

The NLC chairman has now issued a 90-day notice to the 13 title holders to leave the parcel of land.

“The total acreage for the Mama Ngina Water Front gardens is 26 acres, but on 20 acres have illegally been hived off. However, they have not been developed, it is still on paper,” said Swazuri.

He said two plots have – which are about 2 acres in total – have been fenced off by the grabbers.

“The Mombasa County government and the police should make sure the two walls around those parcels of land are brought down immediately,” Swazuri said.

Accompanied by Mombasa County Land Executive Edward Nyale and Mombasa Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Salim on the tour of the garden, Swazuri said they will publish a notice in all local dailies on Tuesday.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned a Sh460 million regeneration of the Mama Ngina Water Front.

During the function, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho told the Head of State that two parcels of land at Mama Ngina Water Front Park had been grabbed.

The President issued a directive to the Ministry of Lands and National Land Commission to ensure that the parcels of lands are returned to the public within five months.

Swazuri however said the project launched by the President on Monday will go on as planned.

“The project will go on as planned because this is a government land. Those who were illegally allocated land here must leave,” said Swazuri.