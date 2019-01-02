2 trainee pilots unhurt after Cessna 152 II crashes near Kindaruma airstrip

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – A small aircraft Cessna 152 II has crashed at a forest near Kindaruma airstrip, in Masinga, Machakos County.

Masinga OCPD Francis Siror says the plane crashed in a thicket a few minutes after taking off from Kindaruma airstrip in Kivaa location within Masinga Sub County.

Siror says two people were aboard the aircraft are safe and sound.

The passengers were trainees of the Flight Training Centre in Nairobi

In the meantime, the owners of the plane- Flight Training Centre and officials of Aviation Authority are expected to visit the site of the plane crash.