2 suspected thugs gunned down in Kamulu in botched robbery

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Two suspected thugs were Wednesday night shot dead by police in Kamulu area, off Kangundo Road in Nairobi in a botched robbery incident.

According to officers, the two were said to be part of a gang that was terrorizing locals when police were alerted.

Police said they responded to a scene of mugging and when they challenged the suspects to surrender, they defied the orders prompting a shooting.

They stated that there have been increased patrols in the city to address the crime menace in many informal settlement areas.