2 children die in fire incident within Tassia

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Two children died in a fire incident in a slum in Tassia, Nairobi on Wednesday night.

According to police, the children aged one and two were in their house when the fire broke out from one of the affected structures and spread fast.

Several other structures were flattened in the incident that took long to contain.

Police stated that poor accessibility to the scene hampered efforts to contain the fire.

Fire fighters usually complain of lack of proper roads in the informal settlements contribute to spread of such disasters.