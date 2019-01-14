14 Riverside Drive fraternity pays floral tribute to the departed

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Family, friends and workers of the 14 Riverside Drive complex on Tuesday paid a floral tribute in memory of the departed.

The came in small groups to the main entrance of the 14 Riverside Drive quietly laid flowers, bowed in honour of the dead and left.

The first group laid flowers at exactly 3.05pm when the first shot was fired during the terror attack that left 21 people dead.

The slogan was ‘we stand strong’ an indication that they are not shaken despite the attack by the terrorists.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce vice Chair James Mureu joined them in paying of the tribute.

“I’m here to stand with our member dusitD2 hotel. As a chamber we look after business interests in difficult times such as these and even in good times and we are here to tell the terrorists that they are not winning and this war is over for them,” he said.

Six Cellulant employees who lost their lives were also honoured at a memorial service that was held at the CITAM Valley Road Church.

The six were described as brave, kind and selfless by various people who read their tributes.

Most of the employees died while rescuing their fellow colleagues and clients thus they will be forever be remembered as heroes.

At the same time, tenants and motorists were allowed to collect their personal belongings and cars from the complex.

The complex is still in the hands of the police and business hasn’t resumed yet.