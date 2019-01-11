11 people die in Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road accident

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The death toll in the accident that occurred on the Kaptagat-Ravine road has risen to 11, after three succumbed to their injuries.

A medical superintendent at the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital (MTRH) Polycarp Otara stated that three more victims are admitted to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We lost on site eight of them and three succumbed on arrival at the hospital. So far out of the 14 in the vehicle, three are still being given treatment but we lost 11 unfortunately,” he stated.

According to police, several others were injured during the accident involving a 14-seater matatu that veered off the road at HZ area which is a known black spot.

Police stated that two local administrators are among the dead.