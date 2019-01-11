11 discharged in Sh468mn NYS case after application by DPP

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – A Nairobi court has discharged 11 suspects in the Sh468 million National Youth Service (NYS) case.

The trial has been adjourned to Tuesday because two suspects were not aware of the trial, but one witness was ready to testify.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions made the application to withdraw the charges against the 11 but no reasons were given to trial magistrate Peter Ooko.

Those discharged include Sammy Michuki (Deputy Director General NYS), Rodgers Nzioka a senior accountant, Simon Kanyi, Stephen Riungu Muchai, Josephat Njoroge, Lucas Otieno and Timothy Kiplagat among others.