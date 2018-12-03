Woman involved in ‘theft’ of her own baby, 2 others charged

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 3 – A woman accused of involvement in the theft of her eight-month-old baby and two other suspects have charged before a Mombasa court.

Joyce Wairimu was charged alongside Susan Nyambura (54) and Margaret Wairimu (35) before Shanzu Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache.

They faced five counts among them stealing a child contrary to section 174(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

Other four counts were giving false information to the police after Joyce reported the theft of her child, conspiracy to defeat justice by threatening witnesses, child neglect and compounding a felony.

The three suspects denied the five charges and they will be detained until December 20 when the matter will come up for further directions.

The child was reported missing on November 8 from their home in Mishomoroni, Mombasa.

Detectives recovered her in Molo on November 30 where Susan, who pretended to be the child’s grandmother and Margaret were arrested.

Police also arrested Joyce after they discovered a communication link between the three.

Margaret astonished the court when she said that the biological mother had voluntarily given her the child.

“She said she would either kill the child or herself. I told her to give me the child instead of killing her. She brought me the child with all her belongings including clothes and clinic documents,” said Margaret.

Susan said Margaret is her daughter and she never knew about the lost child case.

Giving out her orders, Mochache directed that the biological mother of the child be taken to a psychiatrist for assessment.

“This an interesting case where a mother just gives out her child then claims that she was stolen. The first accused person should be taken to psychiatrist,” she said.

She directed the child to be taken to Mji wa Salama Children Home.