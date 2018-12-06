UNODC hosts youth conference on anti corruption

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Gigiri, Nairobi, is hosting hundreds of youth for a three-day conference that seeks to dialogue and generate solutions on anti-corruption.

The high-level meeting kicked off Thursday and was opened by ambassadors and Global youth representatives to the United Nations covering all 47 counties.

Speaking at the opening of the ceremony, the Director General to United Nations in Kenya Hanna S Terreh noted that, there is a devastating negative impact of corruption in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals which aim at promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, and every shilling lost to corruption denies a Kenyan youth the ability to rise above the poverty line.

“The Youth Workshop will serve as the launch of UNODC-ROEA’s Regional Youth Program which aims to serve as a valuable resource for youth integration into leadership opportunities and anti-corruption initiatives, supporting the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2030,” he said.

Head of UNODP East Africa Dr Amado Philip said the reason why people fail as a nation is because they fail to see vast opportunities and lack of seeing the bigger picture.

“To remove cancer, you have to fight it from its roots in order to succeed. If we invest more in top notch knowledge from the lower level all the way to upper academic level, get the best technology from around the world then employer ability will increase” He added.

“The great concern is what can we do as a nation to curb on drug abuse and crime in this Nation, the dynamics that revolve around the solution focus on creating a wide range of employment opportunities.”

Youths that got rehabilitated from drugs and crime gave experiences that have transformed their lives from drug addiction and they will be awarded by Credit Bank with financial support for the best entrepreneurial ideas at the end of the three-day conference.

With an array of artists and entertainers, the UNODC Youth Conference highlighted the important role that art, culture and sports can play in the empowerment of youth and their communities, especially through promoting social inclusion and deterring crime.