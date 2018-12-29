Uhuru distances himself from Murathe’s sentiments that Ruto should retire in 2022

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29-President Uhuru Kenyatta has distanced himself from a section of Jubilee politicians who are claiming that the party will not support Deputy President William Ruto in his bid to clinch the Presidency in 2022.

While addressing journalists from State House Mombasa on Friday, Kenyatta said Jubilee has its plans ahead of the next General Election.

“I have been very vocal that people should shun 2022 politics, as a party we have our own plans just like other parties but there are so many things we need to sort in order to have a peaceful choice in 2022,” he said.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe on Sunday said they didn’t have an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support anyone come 2022, adding that Ruto should retire alongside Kenyatta.

Murathe added that if there was an MOU between Deputy President William Ruto and President Kenyatta, then that was an agreement between two individuals.

Murathe spoke when he attended a Maragoli festival in Mbale, Vihiga County.

His sentiments have received mixed reactions from within and outside the Jubilee Party.

Kenyatta also said he has not engaged in 2022 politics with NASA leader Raila Odinga as many thought that it was part of the handshake deal.

“We have never discussed about 2022 politics with Raila Odinga but we have come to terms with one another that we can not allow the type of politics we have been playing to continue and I don’t know why people are engaging this topic yet we have just come from an election,” said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta insisted that his partnership with Raila Odinga is grounded on unity, fighting corruption and steering development agenda.

“He is of ODM and I am in Jubilee but he believes in the same ideologies as I do,” he added.