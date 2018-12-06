Uhuru berates the youth, says he is better off with 91-year-old Awori

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended the appointment of ex-Vice President Moody Awori to the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund Board.

Speaking during the Commissioning of the KCB Foundation 2jiajiri Programme Class of 2018 Thursday, he said he trusts Awori, 91, with the appointment as opposed to a youthful person.

“I am being criticised for appointing a 91-year-old; but put yourself in my shoes. We have seen what people do when they get appointments. I would rather put an old man in charge to take care of the money. Leave me alone!”

Kenyans took to social media to question Awori’s appointment instead of the job going to a youthful individual.

They argued that the Jubilee Government was increasingly giving opportunities to older members of society instead of such opportunities going to the youth.

Awori was appointed to the post through a November 28 Gazette notice by Finance CS Henry Rotich.

The board also includes five Principal Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Arts, Health, National Treasury and Sports.