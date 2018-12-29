Uhuru apologises over confusion in new curriculum roll-out

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologized over the recent confusion in the new competency-based curriculum.

Speaking during a live TV interview on Friday evening, the Head of State said that the various stakeholders will sit down and discuss on the best way forward.

He observed that the competency-based curriculum is designed to prepare children for the future and stated that as of now, the project will continue.

“We have to prepare our children for the challenges as well as the opportunities of the future which meant we have to re-look this issue. We have also agreed that we don’t want to do this overnight, we want to do this progressively,” he said.

“We want to start from class one to class four and progress it slowly, maturely, learn from our mistakes continue improving. The first exams will be years to come,” he stated.

He further pointed out that the curriculum will ensure students get the needed skills to succeed in the job market.

“The competency-based education that we are saying is to prepare our children for what tomorrow holds. We can’t continue churning out university students who can’t get jobs and yet at the same time importing technical people because we haven’t’ got the necessary skills at hand,” he observed.

“We must begin training our people for the challenges as well as the opportunities that the future portends.”

The roll-out of the new education curriculum had been put on hold to give room for more preparation and the training of teachers.

Mohamed had said that implementation of the Competence Based Curriculum is important, but it cannot be rushed.

The pilot project that saw over 20,000 teachers trained has been ongoing for grade 1, 2 and 3 since its inception this year.

According to Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, those who were in grade 3 will just go back to the normal system and join standard 4 until the roll out is done.

The announcement had been met with dismay from parents whose children were part of the rollout with the pupils in the pilot phase having been expected to join grade four at the start of the New Year.

Following this pressure, Mohamed brought forward the roll out to 2019.