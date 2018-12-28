Team appointed to avert teachers strike to meet KNUT, TSC from Saturday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The Ministry of Labour says the conciliation committee formed to resolve the looming teachers’ strike will meet with the Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Teachers Service Commission in the next three days.

Through a statement, Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani stated that the committee will Saturday afternoon meet with KNUT separately before holding a similar meeting with TSC on Monday morning.

He further pointed out that a joint meeting will then be held the same day in the afternoon to deliberate on teachers’ promotion and delocalization.

“The conciliation committee held its first preparatory meeting on 24th December 2018 and rolled out its programs of activities. The committee met early this morning (28th December 2018),” he stated.

He indicated that during the meeting, issues to do with performance contracts and teachers professional development modules will also feature during the discussions.

“Once again, I urge parties to this dispute to give the conciliation process and dialogue a chance to resolve their differences noting the critical timing and weight of the public interest in the matter,” he said.