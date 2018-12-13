Suspects in maize scam at NCPB to take plea Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Six suspects arrested over the maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) are expected to take plea on Thursday.

The six were on Tuesday released on a police bond of Sh100,000 each after they failed to appear in the anti-corruption court in Kisumu which was not sitting then.

Western Kenya Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Regional Manager Ignatius Wekesa stated that the six will take plea on charges that include abuse of office amongst others.

He indicated that the arrests targeted officials of the National Cereals and Produce Board from Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret depots.

Investigative agencies are probing the loss of Sh5.6 billion in questionable payments for maize delivered to the Board.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji stated that these are among 11 suspects who will be charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public property and abuse of office.

He indicated that they will also be charged with neglecting official duty, fraudulent acquisition of public funds and dealing with suspect property.

He also pointed out that investigations established that various tax offences were committed and the findings have been referred to the Kenya Revenue Authority.