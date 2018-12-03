Sonko urges patience, equates matatu ban to ‘breaking eggs to make omelette’

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has assured that the matatu ban into the Central Business District is not intended to punish residents but to restore order in the city’s public transport sector.

Sonko who was speaking during a session with the Senate Public Investment Committee, stated that the initiative is for the long-term good of the county.

“Over the months we have been going to Kigali, Dubai, New York to benchmark, why are we wasting tax payers’ money if we are not implementing all these issues, we are going to learn there. I know people are suffering and I request for patience from commuters. We are going to work on an amicable permanent solution to address this issue,” he said.

The Nairobi Governor urged commuters to be patient as the process of regaining the glory of Nairobi continues.

“Mr Chair even if you go to the restaurant today and you want an omelette, before it is prepared, an egg has to be broken. Our people are now suffering, but we are very considerate of this fact.”

He restated that good things do not come easy.

“Before anything good happens, it is painful and I understand that people are suffering walking from Ngara to town or Muthurwa to town. We have invested a lot on transport. We are very considerate leaders and our intention is not to punish Kenyans.”

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has however said he is moving to court to suspend the ban citing a lack of public participation and alternatives for commuters.