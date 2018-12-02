Sonko orders for repainting of Nairobi buildings

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered owners of buildings within the city’s Central Business District to repaint their buildings during the December festive season.

The Governor said the move is aimed at restoring the city’s lost glory as the “green city under the sun”.

“I humbly remind all building owners within the city to repaint their buildings and repair the small section of pedestrian walkways in front of their buildings,” said Sonko.

“I wish to encourage building owners to take advantage of this festive season when there will be lighter human traffic to bring back the aesthetic beauty of our city and improve the business environment. I understand the fiscal strain that this action will have on your businesses, but this will go a long way to restore the lost glory of our city,” he stated.

County laws require that property owners repaint their premises every two years to maintain health standards.

Speaking on Saturday at Kiboro grounds in Mathare Constituency during the Nairobi monthly clean-up exercise, the Governor also announced that his administration has launched an aggressive campaign to enforce revenue compliance. Sonko has warned that action will be taken against building owners who fail to clear their rates.

“For Nairobi to deliver services, we must collect revenue. The county government has launched an aggressive campaign to enforce revenue compliance. I appeal to all buildings owners to clear their rates arears to avoid being clamped. Also vehicles that are parked without payment will be clamped and towed,” he added.

Sonko has however cautioned corrupt county officials who collude with traders to deny the county government revenue that stern action will be taken against them. “I am also aware that, we are losing a lot of revenue in our markets and advertising sector through some corrupt county officials, your days are numbered,” Sonko warned.

The event was graced by UN Habitat Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Fernando Coimbra , chair of the Committee of permanent representative to the UN-Habitat,

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Mathare MP Antony Oluoch, Nairobi County CECs, dozens of MCAs among others.

In her speech, the UN-Habitat boss, hailed Governor Sonko for initiating the clean-up exercise saying the move is a good gesture to reclaim the glory of Nairobi City as one of the cleanest, beautiful and healthy city.

“I would like to close with sincere congratulations to His Excellency Mike Sonko, Governor of Nairobi City County who is working hard to reclaim the glory of Nairobi City County as a clean, beautiful and healthy city. My sincere appreciation also goes to the President of Republic of Kenya His Excellency Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta who has been leading these clean-up initiatives from the front and I was very delighted when he recently joined the clean-up event in Uhuru Market,” she said

Karugu said that she was accompanied by county executive member for environment Fredrick Kinyua to learn how Nairobi has been managing waste management and beautification.

Mathare MP who was elected on an ODM ticket praised Sonko’s administration for launching the clean-up exercise which he said has helped to make the capital city clean.

The MP also appealed to Sonko to rehabilitate Kiboro grounds, a request which was accepted by the Governor.

The sixth clean-up exercise which happened in all the 85 Wards in Nairobi, was the last one this year.

The success of the clean-up exercise has been enhanced by the large scale beautification exercise that is completely changing the image of Nairobi. A drive from the airport, down Mombasa Road, to Westlands is a pleasant site dotted with fresh grass, palms and flowers all the way to Lusaka Road and Jogoo Road.

“I call upon Nairobians to support us by stopping illegal dumping and care of the areas of beautification,” he said while addressing the public at Kiboro grounds.