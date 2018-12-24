Schools opening day rescheduled to Jan 3

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Education Ministry has moved first term school opening dates from January 2nd to 3rd January 2019.

In a statement, Ministry of Education Director General Elyas Abdi said the changes have been made to give more time for learners and teachers to travel back to their workstations after the holidays.

“Pre-primary schools, Primary schools, Secondary schools and Teacher Training Colleges will now open for first term 2019 on 3rd January, 2019. You are requested to bring this information to the attention of all Heads of Basic Education institutions,” a part of the statement read.

At the same time, form one students are expected to report to their respective schools between January 7 and 10 2019.

The form one selection was completed on 4 December.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education was also released on December 21 where 315 students scored a mean grade of A.

Students with University level qualification of C+ and above hit 90,377 an increase from last year’s 70, 073.