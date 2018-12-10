Sang, 4 others charged over irregular construction of Sh1.9bn KPC oil jetty

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Outgoing Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang and five other top officials of the State corporation were on Monday released on a Sh2 million cash bail each after they denied executing an unplanned project that may have cost the taxpayer Sh1.9 billion.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti further ordered the five to deposit passports at the court registry as condition for their release pending a mention on January 22.

“I order the accused persons released on a bond Sh3 million with one surety each or Sh2 million cash bail. They are also ordered to sign a personal bond of Sh2 million,” he directed.

Sang, Gloria Khafafa, Vincent Cheruiyot, Nicholas Gitobu and Samuel Odoyo were accused of violating Sections 45 (2) (c), and 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The public prosecutor faulted the five for commencing the construction of a Sh1.9 billion oil jetty in Kisumu prior to requisite planning as set out in public procurement regulations.

Sang faced additional charges of wilful failure to adhere to applicable procedures relating to management of public funds as well as abuse of office.

The DPP also charged Odoyo with wilful failure to conform to applicable procedures relating to management of public funds.

Lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Tom Ojienda dismissed the charges as generic, telling court that the charges lacked specificity.

“What we have are general charges replicated to multiple persons being charged this morning,” Abdullahi contested.

The court ordered Billy Aseka who failed to appear in court on Monday to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for processing.