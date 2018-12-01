Ruto confident two-thirds gender rule will pass

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has expressed confidence that Parliament would soon pass the two-thirds gender rule to ensure the country heeds to the constitutional demands.

This comes after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Wednesday stood down the vote on the two-thirds gender bill after the House failed to meet the 233 members needed for the bill to sail through.

Speaking during a dinner event hosted by the Federation of Women Lawyers Ruto expressed concern that women who comprise 52 per cent of the country’s population only hold 20 per cent of leadership positions.

Ruto said despite the challenges faced in the realization of gender equality in the country, Kenya has made significant strides on matters to do with women leadership and development.

“There has been a significant but not yet satisfactory increase in the number of women in leadership. This is why more efforts must be made to attain the gender equality in this country,” said Ruto.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take proactive measures to accelerate gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“The idea of gender equality is not only mandatory by law and worthy in economic terms, but it is also the right and just thing to do, In fact there is no reason that is acceptable to a decent person on why gender equality should be a struggle in the second decade of the 21st century,” Ruto added.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and MPs, Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Esther Passaris (Nairobi) and Agnes Zani (nominated).

Upon listening to various submissions of Members of Parliament from both sides of the political divide, Muturi ruled that the House Business Committee will set a new date for the vote on Tuesday next week.

“On the request of the Leader of Majority and having heard the submissions of the lawmakers, I direct that the business appearing in the Order Paper be stood down. The House Business Committee will convene next week at the rise of the House to consider when next this business may appear on the Order Paper because this issue is of a grave matter,” he ruled.