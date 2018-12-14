Probe launched after APs free colleague from custody

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – A probe has been instituted over an incident during which AP officers in Mandera rescued a suspect who is one of their colleagues and fired in the air in the process.

According to a report, 14 officers attached to the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) within Mandera Kapedo camp, Thursday night came to the station armed in full combat gear and demanded for the keys to the holding cell.

“At about 20.30hrs, Administration Police officers numbering about 14 attached to the Rapid Deployment Unit(RDU) Mandera Kapedo camp came to the station armed in full combat gear on foot. The officers started firing in the air and one officer forcefully demanded the key from the cell’s sentry James Maina while pointing at him with a G3 rifle,” it stated.

“The officer handed over the key and they opened the male cell and took one prisoner Richard Githaka Karanja of their command who had been arrested for the offence of robbery with violence and was to plea tomorrow (Friday).”

After they rescued their colleague, they fired four rounds in the air and departed towards their Kapedo camp which is about 5kms south west of the station.

No other prisoner escaped from the cell during the incident and no casualty was reported.