President Kenyatta to launch pilot UHC during Kisumu tour

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Thursday expected to tour Kisumu for the first time since his election in the 2017 polls.

During the visit, the President will launch the pilot phase of the universal health coverage, one of the key pillars of his Big Four agenda at the Mamboleo Show Grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement in the local dailies, the Head of State said that the pilot project funded by World Bank will also be launched in Nyeri, Isiolo and Machakos.

He stated that the launch will mark a great milestone in the transformation of health services in Kenya with some of the critical areas of focus including the expansion of the population covered with essential health services.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to address the plight of the poor and vulnerable.

Ahead of the visit, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki mandated the National Hospital Insurance Fund to speedily register locals within the area.

She said nobody should be left out during the registration.

She further announced that her ministry will train Community Health Workers (CHW) in the county to help in the mass registration.

The pilot program will run for six months before it is rolled out to the entire country if it proves successful.