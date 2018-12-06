President Kenyatta to hold talks with top US official

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday morning hold talks with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy at State House, Nairobi.

Among the issues to be discussed include Donald Trump’s policy on stronger trade and commercial ties between the United States and Africa.

During his visit to the country, Nagy will also engage with business leaders and alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

Trump hosted President Kenyatta in a meeting in August, where they discussed various areas of mutual interest.

One of the items that featured prominently during the meeting was how to increase Kenya’s export volumes under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

It further elevated the Kenya-US relations by strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest including security, trade and investment, governance and people-to-people interaction.