President Kenyatta says corruption suspects must pay back

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned that Kenya risks not realizing its vision unless Kenyans work together to concur the corruption monster in the country.

Speaking during this year’s Jamhuri Day Celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium, the Head of State warned government officers found to be abusing their powers to be “prepared to face the law.”

And he was categorical that, anyone found to have looted public funds will be made to return them, if found guilty through the legal process.

“To those engaging in fraud and abuse of office, please listen to me keenly: you can run but you cannot hide. We will catch up with you, and make you pay dearly for every coin stolen from Kenyans,” he warned.

The Head of State re-assured Kenyans and investors that his government has deepened the war against corruption, referring to the high level arrests and prosecutions targeting state corporations and ministries which have lost billions of shillings through corrupt deals.

“It is time for you to become active participants in this war, it is time for you to say enough is enough, be it to a policeman or a governor, a clerk or a Cabinet Secretary, a judge or a politician,” he said, “because this fight will not spare anyone.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, have lately sustained the war against graft, with the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, swifts taking cases to court.

“Nobody entrusted to hold public office has the right to demand a bribe from you or to squander what you and I have earned from our hard work. I have shown you my unshakable resolve on this matter, now I need you to show me yours,” he told Kenyans who attended the celebrations.

The Head of State assured state agencies mandated to fight corruption that they have his full support, while urging Kenyans to also support them.

“Report these incidents of corruption to your local directorate of criminal investigations office. If they don’t listen, report it to your nearest Ethics and Anti-Corruption Office; if they don’t listen, give the information to the media and to civil society actors to unmask these people,” President Kenyatta stated.