Police to monitor drunk driving day and night – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said police have been on the lookout for drunk drivers, not just at night, but during the day as well.

Speaking at Kayole Police station where he celebrated Christmas with police officers, Matiangi said security officers are working around the clock to protect the public.

“We will not joke with anyone and let our people perish. We are doing everything possible to deal with drunk driving and those who will be caught will face the consequences. Let us celebrate this Christmas in peace and avoid careless accidents,” he added.

His sentiments come a day after the licenses of 11 PSVs were suspended by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) after they were found to have violated NTSA night travel rules and regulations.

Through a statement sent to Newsrooms, NTSA Director General Francis Meja said those suspended will not operate for a period of 30 days.

Another 7 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and their licences were withdrawn for up to two years by the court.

Matiangi further assured Kenyans of their safety during this festive season.

“Our country is secure and safe. We have one or two incidences that are basic penal code challenges which we are addressing them. As our people are travelling far and wide during this festive season, we have enough resources to protect them,” said Matiangi.