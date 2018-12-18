Police officers are not superhuman, IG says of increased attacks on cops

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18- After 9 months of intense training at their respective colleges, many civilians expect police officers to be some sort of a “superhuman.”

Rightly so, they are the ones who enforce law and order.

Lately, a worrying trend is gradually emerging and has caught the attention of National Police Service boss Joseph Boinnet.

Several incidents have been witnessed where police officers are being thrashed by members of the public, in what was rarely witnessed in the past when pthe public seemed to have regard law enforcers highly.

So what has changed?

On Tuesday Capital FM News sought the Inspector General’s views over the recent incidents, where rowdy members of the public are lately seen wrestling officers to the ground, sometimes forcing their way to police stations to rescue suspects.

“You see, being trained as a police officer does not make you a superman,” the IG said, “You (a trained officer) don’t necessarily turn out to be a superman.”

He however, defended his team, saying they are fully trained and not ‘half-baked’. “their trained is nothing to question at all.”

-Be ready to face the law if you attack a police officer-

And he reiterated his earlier warning to members of the public against attacking police officers or trying to rescue a suspect, saying they will face the “consequences.”

His advice to the public, “read the law as to what is likely to happen to you. Don’t assault a police officer. Don’t attempt to forcefully rescue someone who has been arrested.”

He also warned police officers against assaulting civilians or even their colleague.

-Case studies-

On Sunday afternoon, two people were shot dead and several injured during a fracas as they rescued a suspect arrested by police in Trans Nzoia.

An officer was forced to open fire when people tried to snatch a firearm from him after freeing the suspect who was being taken to a patrol base station in Endebess, in a fracas that left 16 police officers with injuries and damages to two police cars.

Late last month, a video of Tuk Tuk operator went viral, in which he was seen attacking two police officers in Mombsasa.

And in what was termed as a bizarre incident last week, 14 Administration Police officers attached to the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) within Mandera County, stormed the station armed in full combat gear and demanded for keys to the holding cell where they managed to free their colleague—a Corporal identified as Richard Githaka Karanja, who was being held for a robbery charge. He was later re-arrested in Nairobi.